(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s government will publish its new treaty with Rwanda within days, with the British prime minister under intense pressure from rebellious members of his Conservative Party to start deporting asylum seekers to the east African nation before the next general election.

The treaty is likely to be published early next week, before the government delivers a fiscal statement on Wednesday, according to an official familiar with the plan. Legislation aimed at ensuring the deportation program won’t face legal challenges is expected to be introduced to Parliament at the end of November.

Both are designed to address Wednesday’s ruling by the Supreme Court, which found that deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda — which the government says would act as a deterrent — is unlawful because people sent to the country risked being re-deported to their home nations and face persecution. Sunak has said the new treaty with Rwanda will guarantee “refoulement” won’t happen.

But his strategy is fraught with risk, which is exacerbated by relying on parliamentary process. With a UK election expected next fall, time is running out for Sunak to make good on his key pledge to “stop the boats” carrying asylum seekers across the English Channel.

Under pressure from the right of his party, Sunak rejected calls to drop the Rwanda plan after the court ruling, in favor of a treaty and what he called emergency legislation to designate Rwanda a “safe” country for asylum seekers. Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters Thursday the government sees the twin approach as preventing “systemic” challenges in the courts.

The problem is getting both past lawmakers. A treaty can clear the House of Commons in 21 sitting days if unopposed, though given the strength of feeling on this issue it’s likely to run to 42 days. With Parliament breaking on Dec. 19, Sunak will be well into 2024 before the treaty clears the parliamentary process. Many MPs think it will then be challenged in the courts anyway.

The hurdles are even greater on the accompanying legislation. If the upper House of Lords blocks Sunak’s bill, it could take a year for the House of Commons to force it through because - under constitutional rules laid out in the Parliament Act - it wasn’t in the Tories’ 2019 election manifesto.

“It wouldn’t be right or sensible to put a deadline on it, given it’s a parliamentary process,” Blain told reporters, when asked how quickly this can become law. “We want to do it as swiftly as possible.”

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel said she expects the attempt to legislate around the Supreme Court will prove harder than ministers are suggesting.

“Both those options risk being bogged down in Parliament, especially in the House of Lords, and again in the courts,” she wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper. “Claims of a quick solution are sometimes easier said than done.”

Sunak’s approach is already triggering a legal backlash. The Bar Council, which represents barristers in England and Wales, warned that legislating around a Supreme Court ruling in order to declare Rwanda safe would “raise profound and important questions” about the role of courts and Parliament.

Former Supreme Court judge Jonathan Sumption said he’d never heard of a government “trying to change the facts, by law,” calling it “constitutionally really quite extraordinary” on the BBC. He predicted the Lords would block it.

The major political risk for Sunak is that he gets bogged down in parliamentary process as frustration builds among right-wing Tories demanding ever more extreme measures. The party’s deputy chairman, Lee Anderson, said Wednesday the government should simply ignore the law and send the flights anyway.

