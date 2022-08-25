(Bloomberg) -- The UK plans to review Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s holding in postal service Royal Mail Plc as his firm Vesa Equity Investment moves to raise its stake to more than 25%.

Such a step would trigger an inquiry under the National Security and Investment Act, Royal Mail said in a statement Thursday, citing the UK’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. The 500-year-old company said it will fully cooperate with the procedure.

Royal Mail shares rose as much as 5.2% in London, the most in more than three months, though the stock has lost almost half its value this year.

Royal Mail is currently caught in a battle with its workforce, with 115,000 postal workers due to go on strike starting Friday, over wages and a restructuring of terms and conditions. The group has argued that reorganizing its struggling UK operations is vital for a turnaround, and said it will sustain a full-year loss if the stoppage goes ahead as planned.

Vesa announced the acquisition of a 5.35% stake in Royal Mail in 2020 and has been building that since then. The firm, controlled by Kretinsky, has a range of other investments in retail, media, sports and other interests, and is the largest shareholder of Dutch postal service PostNL NV, with a 25.02% stake.

In the UK, the group has a 10% holding in supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The notification sets out Vesa’s intention, subject to market conditions, to acquire additional shares,” the company said. “The notification was made on a voluntary basis, out of an abundance of caution.”

The UK has been scrutinizing corporate deals involving purchases of British assets, exercising new security powers that include allowing the government to pull apart acquisitions retrospectively. In the first three months of 2022, the country has reviewed 17 deals.

The law has also been used to temporarily block of a group led by technology entrepreneur Hakan Koc from buying assets of telecom firm Truphone Ltd.

(Updates with Vesa comment in seventh paragraph.)

