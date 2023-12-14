(Bloomberg) -- The UK government canceled another trial program using hydrogen for home heating after residents pushed back because of safety concerns.

A proposed test in Redcar, northern England won’t go ahead, the government said Thursday, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. It’s likely to be too late for any other home heating trials before a crucial policy milestone in 2026, people with knowledge of the matter said earlier, asking not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The cancellation is another setback for one of the government’s most controversial policy challenges: how best to decarbonize heating systems. The decision comes after an earlier project planned in Whitby also collapsed after local opposition. Still, the government said it will support the possibility of blending as much as 20% hydrogen into the natural gas distribution network.

“With the Redcar trail scrapped, it will be nearly impossible for the government to make a positive decision to permit nationwide hydrogen heating in 2026,” said Juliet Phillips, policy advisor at climate change think tank E3G.

Gas boilers, which heat most British homes, are carbon-intensive, and alternatives such as using electric heat pumps and green hydrogen are being studied. Blending small amounts of hydrogen into distribution networks would also present an off-take option for producers of the fuel, while other sources of demand, including power plants, are being developed.

In its statement Thursday, the government said that 11 new projects have committed to invest around £400 million ($505 million) over the next three years to sell hydrogen to different businesses, from a distillery in Scotland to a paper mill in Wales. Overall, the UK considers hydrogen to be a “massive economic opportunity,” unlocking more than 12,000 jobs and as much as £11 billion of investment by 2030, it said.

National Gas Transmission Plc, which has been developing projects exploring how hydrogen can replace gas in the UK’s network, said it’s working with partners on blending.

In terms of home heating, the government will assess other pilot projects across Europe and decide in 2026 whether hydrogen has a role to play. The UK was urged in October by key advisers to rule out hydrogen for residential heating and instead focus on expanding the use of heat pumps.

