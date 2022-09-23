Sep 23, 2022
UK to Scrap Top 45% Rate Income Tax, Kwarteng Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
The additional rate of income tax will be abolished from April 2023 and effectively replaced with a single higher rate of 40%, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced in his mini-Budget.
The current 45% additional rate is “currently higher than the headline top rate in G7 countries like the US and Italy,” Kwarteng told the House of Commons on Friday. “And it is higher even than social democracies like Norway.”
Kwarteng also cut stamp duty, a homebuyer tax, doubling the threshold so there is no tax to pay on the first £250,000 ($280,000) of a property’s value.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:58
Apple music takes over Pepsi as presenter of Super Bowl halftime show
-
6:43
Five-out-of-six major Canadian airports fell below North American satisfaction average
-
0:00
Argentina government intervenes after country runs out of World Cup stickers
-
5:28
OceanSky bets on luxury 'air cruises' with first departure set for 2024
-
5:38
Majority of Canadians are making changes to their grocery store habits amid higher prices
-
6:23
Air Canada is investing in green aircraft. This is the Swedish company behind them