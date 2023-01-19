(Bloomberg) -- Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK will send a further 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine to help defend the nation against Russia’s invasion.

Brimstone is a ground or air-launched attack missile. The UK has already announced this week it’s sending 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks, long-range artillery and more armored vehicles. Wallace made the announcement about the missiles at a news conference in Estonia.

“In 2023 it’s time to turn the momentum the Ukrainians have achieved in pushing back Russia into gains and making sure that Russia understands that the purpose now is to push them back out of Ukraine,” Wallace said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.