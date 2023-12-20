(Bloomberg) -- The UK and Switzerland will sign an agreement around financial services on Thursday, a post-Brexit accord to deepen ties between their respective financial centers.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will visit Bern to sign it, according to people familiar with the matter. The mutual recognition deal — which has been in the works since 2020 — is expected to ease cross-border market access for a wide range of financial services relating to insurance, banking, asset management and capital market infrastructure.

The UK government has presented signing new trade deals as one of the benefits of Brexit. Earlier this year, Britain struck a deal to join an 11-nation Indo-Pacific free-trade bloc which includes Australia, Japan and Canada.

But there’s a long way to go to reverse the economic impact of a steep decline in trade with the European Union, Britain’s biggest partner, since its exit three years ago. The UK’s independent budget watchdog previously estimated that Brexit likely reduced economic output by 4%.

The City of London has been particularly impacted by Brexit. It was excluded from the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU that came into effect at the start of 2021, meaning London-based firms have had to move billions of dollars of assets and thousands of staff to be able to continue operating in the bloc.

The Treasury told the Financial Times, which first reported Thursday’s signing, that UK trade in financial and insurance services with Switzerland was £3.3 billion ($4.2 billion) in 2022.

“The Bern Financial Services Agreement is only possible due to new freedoms granted to the UK following its exit from the EU,” the Treasury said, according to the FT. “The agreement will enhance the UK and Switzerland’s already thriving financial services relationship.”

