(Bloomberg) -- The UK government will support Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger with nearly £38 million ($44 million) in humanitarian funding to combat the impact of growing instability and violent extremism across West Africa’s Sahel region.

The money will go into providing food and water to about one million people, Vicky Ford, Minister for Africa, said in a statement. “Millions of people across the Sahel and West Africa are unimaginably suffering with hunger and malnutrition,” Ford said.

Roughly £20 million of the aid will support displaced and malnourished women and children and expanding humanitarian access in the Sahel, while £15 million will be targeted toward North-East Nigeria, where “food is most scarce and humanitarian needs are highest.”

Violent insurgencies and the war in Ukraine have exacerbated existing food insecurity and malnutrition in the region and more than 20 million people could be in need of urgent aid by the end of 2022, according to the statement.

