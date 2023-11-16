(Bloomberg) -- The UK government will toughen the rules around claiming welfare as it tries to encourage more people to take jobs, part of an effort to boost economic growth.

In a package of reforms due to be announced next week in Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement, the government will impose stricter sanctions for people who claim benefits but don’t look for work. That will include ending benefits such as free prescriptions and legal aid and terminating welfare payments in some circumstances.

“We’re serious about growing our economy, and that means we must address the rise in people who aren’t looking for work,” Hunt said Thursday in a statement. He cited figures showing 300,000 people had been unemployed for more than a year in the three months to July. “Anyone choosing to coast on the hard work of taxpayers will lose their benefits.”

Welfare reforms are part of Hunt’s growth-focused package due to be unveiled on Nov. 22 as he tries to lift both the British economy and the Conservative Party’s ailing poll ratings. Acting tough on welfare is a popular stance among the Tory core vote, though the measures risk a backlash among more moderate voters if it’s seen as too punitive.

The government and Bank of England are concerned that more than 500,000 people dropped out of the UK workforce during the pandemic. While many of them have returned, inactivity where people are out of work and not looking for jobs has emerged as a major constraint on the ability of the British economy to expand.

Hunt is also considering making welfare savings by using October’s inflation number for next year’s rise in working-age benefits, instead of following the convention of using the September figure. That shift could save £2 billion ($2.5 billion) but would hit low-income families.

Under the tighter welfare rules, no benefit claimant will receive full benefits if they have been unemployed for 18 months and have failed to meet tougher job search requirements, the government said.

--With assistance from Philip Aldrick.

