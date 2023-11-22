(Bloomberg) -- The UK government is weighing selling shares it holds in NatWest Group Plc to retail investors for the first time, as it looks to hasten its exit from the lender it rescued in the 2008 financial crisis.

Any move would take place in the next 12 months and would be “subject to market conditions and achieving value for money,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday during his Autumn Statement. The government, currently NatWest’s biggest shareholder, has already committed to dispose of its entire holding by 2025/26.

NatWest shares dropped as much as 2.2% before paring those losses to about 1.11%. The bank has lost more than 20% of its value so far this year, compared to a 5.4% rise in the FTSE 350 Banks index. NatWest’s former Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose was forced to resign this summer over a scandal surrounding the debanking of Nigel Farage and other political figures, while it downgraded its margin outlook in October.

The bank welcomed Hunt’s announcement. “I’m very focused on getting the bank back into private hands. Any policy support that shares that ambition I’m encouraging of,” interim CEO Paul Thwaite said at a conference hosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in London. “The mechanic for doing that is ultimately up to the government.”

While the size and timing of any sale is unclear, a retail offering would be a new front in the government’s steady disposal of its holding over recent years. It said last year it would carry out open market sales in NatWest for an additional year. At that time, the government said no more than 15% of the lender’s aggregate total trading volume would be sold over the duration of the plan.

The Treasury remains NatWest’s biggest shareholder after its £46 billion bailout of what was then Royal Bank of Scotland. After an off-market sale in May, the Treasury said it would hold roughly 39% of the bank’s voting rights. It has previously said its break-even price on a sale would be around 400 pence per share, making it likely that any further stake sales will further crystallize taxpayer losses on the bailout.

“At this critical moment for the UK’s capital markets, involving the British public in Natwest’s privatisation makes complete sense,” said Anand Sambasivan, chief executive officer of PrimaryBid, which helps fundraising companies access the retail market. “It’s an opportunity to rebuild engagement and ownership in our public markets.”

The announcement was part of Hunt’s Autumn Statement on Wednesday. The chancellor is aiming to boost business investment by £20 billion ($25 billion) a year with measures including making permanent a 100% tax relief on investment spending by British businesses.

Read more: UK’s Hunt Targets £20 Billion Investment Lift With Tax Cuts

It’s not the first time the UK has planned to offer taxpayers the chance to buy shares in a bailed-out bank. David Cameron’s Conservative government pledged to sell £4 billion of its £9 billion holding in Lloyds Banking Group Plc to the public via a discounted offer, but this was cut to £2 billion and then abandoned in 2016 due to market volatility. The UK sold its last Lloyds shares on the market a year later.

The UK joins a bevy of European nations seeking to sell down their stakes in lenders in recent months. Just this week, Italy said it sold about 25% of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA for approximately €920 million ($1 billion), while Greece this month sold a 22% stake in National Bank of Greece for €1.06 billion. ABN Amro Bank NV in September moved a step closer to full private ownership as the Dutch government cut its stake to just below 50%.

