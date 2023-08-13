UK Toilets Must Have Single-Sex Option in New Policy: Telegraph

(Bloomberg) -- All new public lavatories in the UK will need to include single-sex male and female toilets under plans announced by the Minister for Women and Equalities, the Telegraph reported.

The draft guidance by Kemi Badenoch, which will apply to all non-residential buildings, comes amid a rise in gender-neutral toilets without single-sex facilities in business premises, the Telegraph said.

“Women should have exclusive access to public toilet facilities reserved specifically for them. Men should have the same. Female restrooms must have cubicles, while male ones can have urinals,” Badenoch said in a piece for the UK newspaper.

“Transgender individuals should have privacy. The signage on the door should clearly indicate what to expect,” she added.

The proposed policy would require new supermarkets, shops, or restaurants to provide separate single-sex toilets for both men and women at a minimum.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.