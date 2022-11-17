(Bloomberg) --

Members of the UK’s ruling Conservative Party are bracing for a voter backlash against the £55 billion set of tax rises and spending cuts outlined on Thursday by Jeremy Hunt.

While Hunt sought to portray his economic package as necessary to restore investor confidence in the UK and counter the global headwinds caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, Tory MPs fear the electorate will blame the ruling party, which has presided over a year of political and economic chaos in which it changed leader twice.

One lawmaker described the mood in the parliamentary party after Hunt’s Autumn Statement -- a budget in all but name -- as one of total depression. Another said it was funereal.

At stake is the Tory reputation as being the party of low taxes, which Hunt shot to pieces by putting the UK on track to its highest tax burden since World War II.

With the Conservatives already languishing 20 points behind the Labour opposition in the polls and official forecasts projecting a year-long recession, the danger is they won’t be able to turn things around before the next general election, due in just over two years at most.

Absent from the chamber as Hunt delivered his dose of fiscal medicine was former Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose disastrous seven-week tenure exacerbated the damage that the chancellor is now trying to fix.

Rather than witness the consequences of her brief time in office, Truss chose to have lunch with a friend at the Harry’s Bar private members’ club in Mayfair. Her massive package of unfunded tax cuts in September tanked the pound and roiled the bond markets, ultimately leading to her ouster. Now Hunt was unveiling even more severe tax rises than had been planned before she came to office.

Hunt’s program also represents the sharpest retrenchment in government spending since the austerity budgets set out a decade ago by Conservative Chancellor George Osborne after the global financial crisis.

With inflation at a 41-year high and a cost-of-living crisis that will wipe out eight years of growth in household incomes in just 24 months, the government also faces growing industrial unrest with train drivers, nurses, doctors, and postal staff among those striking or threatening to do so. In Parliament, the glum faces on the Conservative back benches said it all about the wreckage.

Hunt sought to frame his statement as based on principles of stability and compassionate Conservatism. The wealthy would bear the greatest burden, he argued, with the poorest Britons receiving some protection from inflation and energy bill rises. But the measures he announced -- especially the tax rises, are simply not what any Tory politician entered politics to do.

To be sure, the chancellor faced an almost impossible dual challenge as he laid out his plans for the UK economy. He had to calm markets that had been spooked by Truss’s economic program, while making sure the medicine wasn’t so bitter that Tory defeat at the next election is an inevitability.

So far, he seems to have succeeded on the markets front at least. The pound and bonds were lower, but market reaction was generally muted.

But it’s the political outlook is of more concern for the Tories. Earlier this week, a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll put the Tories 24 points behind Labour and gave Prime Minister Rishi Sunak -- in office for less than a month -- his first negative approval rating as prime minister.

The worry for Tory lawmakers is that there was nothing in Thursday’s statement to improve those ratings.

The reality is that many of the policies announced will affect millions of middle class Britons. Households face the biggest hit to disposable incomes on record. Some 130,000 more taxpayers will pay the top rate of income tax in 2027/28 -- a demographic that would be expected to favor the ruling party. And potential rises in council tax and a delay to social care reform will likely hurt their prospects with other voters.

Some Tories see Thursday as the party’s rock bottom - the start of an unprecedented rebuilding exercise following the Truss debacle. The question that was always going to define Sunak’s premiership was whether there was any way back to electability for the Tory party during this parliament. MPs watching Hunt’s statement were doubtful.

