(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s ruling Conservative Party extended their recovery since Rishi Sunak became prime minister, narrowing the Labour Party’s lead by six points in four days in a poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies.

Labour is on 47% with the Tories on 30%, according to a Nov. 2-3 survey of voting intentions. While the opposition still enjoys a 17-point lead, that’s down from 23 points on Oct. 30 and 33 points on Oct. 23 -- a day before Sunak emerged victorious in the Conservative leadership contest.

“The ‘Rishi bounce’ continues,” said Philip van Scheltinga, director of research at Redfield & Wilton. “Success for Rishi Sunak will hinge, in part, on how much the public deems him to blame for the economic problems he now inherits.”

