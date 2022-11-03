Nov 3, 2022
UK Tories See ‘Rishi Bounce,’ Narrow Labour’s Lead in New Poll
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s ruling Conservative Party extended their recovery since Rishi Sunak became prime minister, narrowing the Labour Party’s lead by six points in four days in a poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies.
Labour is on 47% with the Tories on 30%, according to a Nov. 2-3 survey of voting intentions. While the opposition still enjoys a 17-point lead, that’s down from 23 points on Oct. 30 and 33 points on Oct. 23 -- a day before Sunak emerged victorious in the Conservative leadership contest.
“The ‘Rishi bounce’ continues,” said Philip van Scheltinga, director of research at Redfield & Wilton. “Success for Rishi Sunak will hinge, in part, on how much the public deems him to blame for the economic problems he now inherits.”
Politics
