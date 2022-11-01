(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ruling Conservative Party suspended Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock after he agreed to appear on the ITV reality show I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

“I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect,” Chief Whip Simon Hart MP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hancock declined to comment.

The show immerses a group of celebrities in extreme conditions and makes them undertake challenges such as eating unpalatable foodstuffs in order to wine treats and meals for their camp-mates. Past foods have included worms, sheep eyes, pig brains, and kangaroo testicles. Winners have often gone on to have successful careers as presenters or social media influencers.

Appearance on the show raises questions about Hancock’s ability to serve his constituents, especially as Parliament is currently sitting. Hancock’s punishment is the same as that meted out to fellow Tory Member of Parliament Nadine Dorries when she appeared on the show when the House of Commons was in session in 2013. She later had the whip restored and won promotion to the Cabinet in Boris Johnson’s administration. Hancock for now will have to sit as an independent MP.

“The prime minister believes that at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents,” Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters on Tuesday.

ITV posted a promotional video for this year’s series on Twitter on Monday. It didn’t feature Hancock, but it revealed that his fellow contestants will include the pop singer Boy George, England footballer Jill Scott, and Mike Tindall -- the former rugby player who’s married to King Charles III’s niece, Zara.

A backbench MP since being forced to quit the Cabinet in 2021 after he breached pandemic social distancing guidance by kissing a colleague in the Department for Health, he had intended to run for the chairmanship of the powerful House of Commons Treasury Committee, but pulled out of that race on Monday.

“It speaks volumes that Matt Hancock would rather be stranded in a remote jungle eating kangaroo testicles than spend a moment longer on the Tory benches at Westminster, as Rishi Sunak’s government lurches from one crisis to another,” Pete Wishart from the Scottish National Party said in an email.

