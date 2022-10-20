(Bloomberg) --

The Conservative Party set a high threshold for candidates to succeed Liz Truss, meaning the UK could have a new prime minister on Monday.

Contenders will need the backing of 100 Tory lawmakers just to get on the ballot, Graham Brady, the Member of Parliament who heads the panel that sets rules on leadership contests, told reporters on Thursday. There are 357 Conservative MPs, so a maximum of three of them will be able to run.

Nominations close on Monday, when the ballot that is necessary to whittle the field down to a final two will also be conducted, Brady said. That will leave a final two. An indicative vote will then be taken among MPs, before the candidates are put to grassroots members in a deciding online ballot, with the result due to be announced on Oct. 28.

The outcome of the first ballot of MPs will be announced at 6 p.m. on Monday. If an indicative vote is needed, the result would be announced at 9 p.m.

In reality, the loser of the indicative vote is likely to face enormous pressure to pull out, meaning grassroots members wouldn’t get a say and the contest would be over.

Truss said Thursday she was quitting as prime minister after a tumultuous and brief period in office in which she announced an economic package that roiled the financial markets, forcing her to fire her finance minister and reverse most of her planned tax cuts. By next Friday, she’ll have served for 52 days -- the shortest ever period in office for a British premier.

Candidates trying to replace her are likely to include former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak -- runner-up to Truss in this summer’s leadership contest. Other contenders are also likely to be in the fray, including Penny Mordaunt, Grant Shapps and Kemi Badenoch.

Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis is sounding out colleagues over whether he has the numbers, according to a person familiar with his thinking.

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who Truss fired on Wednesday, may also be in the running. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is often touted -- though he has downplayed his interest.

But new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, promoted from the back benches after Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng in a bid to restore calm in financial markets, ruled himself out, according to his spokeswoman.

