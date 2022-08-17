(Bloomberg) -- Neither Liz Truss nor Rishi Sunak are promising enough assistance to help ordinary Britons cope with soaring energy bills, Conservative Party members told Bloomberg, with some going as far as to say the UK’s next prime minister should match the opposition Labour Party’s expensive plans.

At a leadership hustings in Perth, Scotland, late on Tuesday, six of 10 party members interviewed by Bloomberg said they want to see more support from both candidates for vulnerable households. That comes amid inflation at a four-decade high and energy bills that this winter are set to be triple the level of a year earlier.

“They’ll both have to adjust their plans,” said Neil Barlow, 81, who was undecided on which candidate to vote for. “The price of energy this winter will just go through the roof, and you’ve got to stop it temporarily and just pay for that.”

The anecdotal evidence from Perth suggests that whichever candidate wins the race to become prime minister next month has more work to do to tackle the cost-of-living crisis -- and to win around the Tory Party faithful.

Barlow said he thought the plan announced on Monday by Labour Leader Keir Starmer was a “good one,” adding “I know you’re not supposed to say that.”

Labour is ‘Right’

Starmer proposed an six month price freeze on gas and electricity prices until April 2023 that would mean families would “not pay a penny more” for energy this winter and that Labour estimates will cost £29 billion ($35 billion).

“Keir Starmer is right,” said June Mitchell, a yoga teacher and Tory member who had eggs thrown at her by Scottish independence protesters while walking into the event. She added that she thought Truss and Sunak needed to be “quite specific” on the help they would offer.

Polls of Tory party members consistently show Truss enjoying a double-digit lead over Sunak, including one on Wednesday from the influential ConservativeHome website that put her 32 points ahead.

But of the two Tory candidates, it’s Sunak who has put the most flesh to the bones of his plans, saying he’ll spend an additional £10 billion by cutting VAT from energy bills and expanding a grant program he announced earlier this year when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer.

‘Freeze the Poor’

Truss has said she’d let people keep more of their own money by cutting taxes including the green levy that’s currently added to energy bills. She’s indicated opposition to “handouts” and has yet to say how she’d help the most vulnerable households, including pensioners and the lowest earners, who won’t benefit from the tax cuts.

While sufficiently swayed by Truss’s hustings performance in Perth to vote for her, Tory member Anna Traquair, said the foreign secretary’s proposals on the cost of living are “one of her weakest areas.” Another Truss convert, Angus Jacobson, echoed that sentiment.

Sunak disagreed with Starmer’s plan when questioned at the Perth hustings. When told he’d “freeze the poor” if he didn’t freeze prices as Labour proposes, Sunak said he would “go further” for low income households and pensioners, but held off detailing how.

To be sure, some Tory members remain less convinced about how Starmer’s plan would work in practice, with Mike Luti, a retiree, saying that the Labour leader’s plans would “hobble energy companies” and stressing the need for a “long-term attitude, rather than a short-term, six-month plan that would ruin the economy.”

