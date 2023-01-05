(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak faces a “big challenge” to deliver on his pledge to make math teaching compulsory until the age of 18 in English schools, the Conservative chair of the House of Commons Education Committee warned.

While calling the ambition a “good idea in principle,” Robin Walker, who is also a former schools minister, told Bloomberg that the UK prime minister needs to clarify several aspects that are causing concern among Tory lawmakers.

It would be difficult to find enough good-quality math teachers for the 16-18 age group as there is “already a shortage of teachers at 11-16” and schools funding is already stretched, Walker cautioned in an interview on Thursday.

With other Tory backbenchers also signaling their opposition to the plan, Walker’s words illustrate the tightrope the premier has to walk to get new policies past a rebellious party that ousted two prime ministers last year. It means that despite enjoying a working majority of 69 in the House of Commons, Sunak has to ensure buy-in from different party factions.

Walker said the government should also explain how the policy would not threaten England’s “international gold standard of having a high level of specialization at A-Level,” warning: “I wouldn’t want to see that undermined.”

Specialization

Three Conservative backbenchers, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Bloomberg they would also seek assurances from ministers on the issue of the specialization of subjects at the age of 16.

One said it was essential the government protected pupils’ ability to specialize in subjects of their interest at A-Level. All three said they would oppose the policy if they were not satisfied.

Walker said the government would have to make the math-to-18 package “attractive so people don’t get put off.” This should mean a “more vocational approach” and a focus on math that is “contextual and useful,” such as a focus on financial education rather than complex equations, he added.

Teachers in England and Wales are currently being balloted on strikes over pay, with a walkout expected in the coming months if they vote for it.

Sunak’s math plan would add more pressure to teachers who don’t think the government is tackling underlying problems in schools, according to the National Education Union.

