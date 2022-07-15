(Bloomberg) -- Conservative party leadership contenders are under fire from the party’s elder statesmen for misrepresenting Margaret Thatcher’s legacy in their haste to cut taxes.

David Willetts -- who worked the Thatcher’s policy unit before serving as a science and Treasury minister -- has become the latest to openly attack candidates for misunderstanding history.

“I am shocked at how tax cuts have come to be seen as the authentically Thatcherite solution to any economic problem,” Willetts wrote in a piece for the Conservative Home website. “Thatcher thought tax cuts had to be earned by fiscal discipline.”

Tax has emerged as the focal point of the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister because the government revenue as a share of the economy has reached a peacetime high under the current government. Even so, the official budget watchdog warns that the public finances are on an “unsustainable path” that will require tax increases and spending cuts for years to come.

Willetts’ comments echo those of former Philip Hammond and Norman Lamont, who both served as chancellor of the exchequer in previous Conservative governments. Lamont warned the race could descend into a “Dutch auction of tax cuts” that are unaffordable.

George Osborne, chancellor from 2010 to 2016, told Channel 4 news at the weekend that, “Just telling people we can cut taxes, increase the NHS, defence spending -- it doesn’t wash. All the candidates should look the British people in the eye and say, ‘You can’t have your cake and eat it.’”

William Hague, the former party leader, wrote in The Times: “Thatcher emphasised above all the need for careful financial management.”

The leadership race, which will see the UK’s next prime minister decided by a vote of Conservative members in early September, began with 11 candidates invoking Thatcher while promising billions of pounds of tax cuts.

The remaining five are all committed to lower taxes. But a dividing line has emerged between what Tory grandees would call the “true” Thatcherism of funded tax cutes and the “paper” Thatcherism of unfunded giveaways.

On the prudent side, Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor currently leading the field, has said he will only cut taxes once the public finances improve. Fourth-placed Kemi Badenoch also calls herself an instinctive “tax cutter, but not a reckless one,” opposing “have your cake and eat it” cuts.

Second-placed Penny Mordaunt, a former defence secretary, has promised to halve VAT on fuel, which would help motorists struggling with the cost of living crisis, and to increase income tax thresholds in line with inflation. The combination of policies will cost about £15 billion.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is in third place, and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat, in fifth place, have also pledged immediate and broad cuts, of up to £34 billion and around £18 billion respectively.

Willetts, currently the president of the Resolution Foundation think tank, said the blueprint for today’s crisis is Thatcher’s 1981 budget. Then, inflation was in double digits, the economy was flat-lining, and the country was fighting a war in the Falklands.

Geoffrey Howe, Thatcher’s first chancellor, imposed a windfall tax on the banks, put up fuel duty and froze personal tax thresholds. His policies were opposed by 364 economists, including the economist Mervyn King, who went on to serve as Bank of England governor, on the grounds that they would worsen a recession.

“Sometimes it sounds as if today’s leadership candidates are much closer to those Keynesian critics than to Thatcher,” Willetts wrote.

Thatcher’s second chancellor Nigel Lawson, who delivered her famous tax cuts, said in 1984: “The notion that tax cuts, without any spending cuts or substitute source of revenue, will so stimulate the economy that the budget balance will improve, enabling further tax cuts to be made … is emphatically not part of my thinking.”

His son and Daily Mail columnist Dominic Lawson said his father would be taking a similarly cautious approach today.

