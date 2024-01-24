(Bloomberg) -- The UK government handed English councils a £600 million ($765 million) top-up to their budgets for the next financial year after concerns that a wave of local authorities were heading toward bankruptcy.

Michael Gove, secretary of state for leveling up, housing and communities, on Wednesday announced a £500 million funding boost for councils responsible for providing social care services.

An extra £100 million is provided to ensure local authorities see at least a 4% rise in their spending power and for other measures, such as rural services.

Councils warned that the original funding settlement revealed in December was not enough to stave off severe budget pressures that triggered the bankruptcies of local authorities in Birmingham, Nottingham and Woking last year.

The supplement will help reduce the risk that a number of councils go bankrupt and slash services, threatening to deal another blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives in the run-up to a general election expected later this year.

Gove said the boost meant the government is overall providing a £4.5 billion increase in councils’ core spending power in 2024-25, up by 7.5% to £64.7 billion. All councils will receive a minimum increase of 4% before they make decisions on council tax, up from 3% in the original settlement.

“We know that councils have faced cost pressures as a result of high inflation,” Gove said in a written ministerial statement. “By making progress on the government’s plan to halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt, we now can provide this extra funding to councils to continue to provide vital services for their communities.”

Council budgets have been squeezed by real-terms cuts to government grants since 2010, high inflation and rising demand for services, including social care. Some councils have also seen debt-funded investments in commercial property turn sour.

A survey by the Local Government Association warned last year that one in five councils are very or fairly likely to issue a section 114 notice effectively declaring bankruptcy. The government expects the numbers going bust to be much lower.

Gove added that councils will be asked to produce “productivity plans” setting out how they can make spending efficiencies and improve services.

