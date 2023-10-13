(Bloomberg) -- A town nestled in north west England is paring a multi-million pound investment in the hedge fund Altana Wealth Ltd., months after a Member of Parliament criticized the local authority’s management of taxpayers’ money.

The borough council for Warrington has begun exiting its £4.3 million ($5.2 million) position in the corporate bond fund of Altana Wealth Ltd, according to a September report reviewed by Bloomberg News. The fund is heavily invested in risky bonds but is generating returns that have underperformed the broader market for junk debt, according to an analysis by Bloomberg.

The divestment comes after Lee Rowley, the parliamentary under secretary of state for the UK’s Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, reprimanded Warrington officials for their wider risky investments.

“Your debt-funded investments are large, uniquely complex and carry significant inherent risk,” Rowley said in the July letter seen by Bloomberg. “Managing such a portfolio would present an exacting challenge to any local authority finance team and leadership. I am concerned that the council does not fully appreciate the level of risk it is exposed to and has not taken adequate measures to mitigate and manage these risks.”

The council’s investments with various Altana funds equate to just under 40% of its total fixed investment portfolio, which in July was valued at about £109 million, according to accounts published by the local authority.

Warrington, which for centuries has been known to grow the best gooseberries in all of England, is one of a number of British councils to get burned by experimenting with more sophisticated investments. In 2021, Slough’s council declared itself insolvent after a series of wrong-way commercial property bets blew a hole in the borough’s budget and more than two dozen other councils are considering declaring effective bankruptcy in the next two years.

The strain stems from austerity measures begun more than a decade ago. In September Britain’s second largest city Birmingham declared effective bankruptcy, and the state of local finances will be a huge issue for whoever wins the next election.

Warrington is yanking its cash from the Altana Wealth Corporate Bond Fund after receiving a return of £330,000, or 3.3%, on its investment during its latest financial year, according to a council report in late September. That compares with average returns of 1.78% over the last five years.

Less than a fifth of the fund invests in high-grade debt, with the majority funneled to junk bonds and other risky securities, based on the company’s own reports and Bloomberg analysis. In the 12 months to Oct. 6, the fund returned almost 5.7%, compared with the 11.2% average of gains for the general European high-yield credit market, the universe that the fund resembles the most.

Those faltering returns come on the back of investments in risky bonds that many asset managers shun: The fund’s holdings include Credit Suisse’s additional-tier 1 debt or notes issued by the French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon SA and Spanish engineering firm Abengoa SA, all of which are now valued at less than 10% of their face value.

Altana, which has $440 million in assets under management, is only the latest example of a hedge fund burned by redemptions as surging interest rates around the world prompt more investors to park their cash in high-yield savings accounts or government bonds.

A spokeswoman for Altana disputed Bloomberg’s analysis of the fund’s performance. While she declined to comment on specific clients, she said the firm has delivered returns of 5.69% over the past year, a performance that puts it in the top 17% of funds. The data she cited pitted Altana against all open-end funds that are domiciled offshore and investing in foreign corporate bonds.

The fund “invests in a broad range of fixed-income securities or corporates, sovereign and public institutions,” the spokeswoman said in an email. “We manage a diversified short duration portfolio which together with credit hedges significantly reduces the overall risk profile.”

Warrington council has been in discussions with the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy on behalf of the government about capital and commercial strategy, according to a council spokesperson. “We have welcomed their expertise and challenge,” the spokesperson said in an email on Friday. “We consider our investment decisions very carefully, taking on board external advice.”

Warrington’s finances have long drawn additional scrutiny. Auditors at Grant Thornton only signed off on the council’s accounts for the twelve months ending March 31, 2018 earlier this year. Part of the reason for the delay, according to an audit report reviewed by Bloomberg, was Warrington’s ties to another entity led by Altana founder Lee Robinson.

‘Fundamental Error’

Robinson, who launched Altana in 2011, achieved financial fame after working for Paul Tudor Jones and correctly timing his short bets on the crash of the US housing market in 2008. The 54-year-old didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.

Warrington has also been a longtime investor in the startup Redwood Bank, where Robinson is a director of its holding company, Redwood Financial Partners Ltd. Auditors at Grant Thornton said the Redwood investment is, in part, what prevented them from signing off on the 2018 accounts until earlier this year.

The audit “has been extremely challenging and protracted for both the council’s finance team and Grant Thornton,” the auditors said in their report. “There were a significant number of issues which have taken a long time to resolve including consideration of a formal objection relating to the council’s investment in Redwood Bank as well as complex accounting transactions relating to the investments in Redwood Bank.”

Warrington spent £32 million for a 33% stake in the bank in 2017. The town has since slashed the value of the holding. This month, R8 Capital Investments Plc said it’s planning to acquire Redwood in a deal that values the bank at roughly £50 million, according to a statement.

“It was a fundamental error of judgment for WBC to become involved with financing a new start-up bank,” Warrington councillor Ken Critchley said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Warrington Council spokesman said Redwood Bank was lending to businesses and stimulating economic growth despite a depressed banking market. A spokeswoman for Redwood declined to comment.

Other Investments

Even after Warrington pares its investments in Altana’s bond funds, it will still have tens of millions of pounds parked with the firm. That’s because the council currently has £20.6 million invested in an Altana social impact fund and a further £17.8 million in a managed account run by the hedge fund.

The two have forged such close ties that Warrington has even been involved in directly pitching Altana’s social impact fund to other councils across England. By March 2020, three other UK councils had committed £32 million to the fund.

In recent months, some local politicians have questioned their investment in Altana.

The borough council of Wirral, for instance, invested £10 million with the fund in 2020 for a minimum of 10 years. In recent months, councillors have questioned why the four-year-old social impact fund only made its first project investment in 2022.

“Do you think that’s a good use of council money? A lot of it is not invested anywhere whatsoever,” said Jennifer Johnson, chair of the audit and risk management committee for Wirral’s council. “They can’t seem to find the places to invest this money and it seems to me this money could be invested far better elsewhere and we seem to be tied in now to a ten-year deal.”

Liam Murphy, a spokesman for Wirral Council, said money from the investment may be returned early if it hasn’t been invested in social impact projects by January, or where investment projects come to an end and the fund doesn’t require the money for reinvestment.

As of late June, funds that Altana was yet to deploy were instead invested in treasury bills, money market funds and corporate bonds.

--With assistance from Alex Wickham.

(Adds details on Redwood Bank and Lee Robinson from 15th paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.