(Bloomberg) -- Train drivers across much of the UK will strike again in the coming weeks following a long-running pay dispute between the Aslef union, rail bosses and government ministers.

Aslef said Monday that its members would hold a series of walkouts on five separate days from Jan. 30 through Feb. 5. Each affected rail line will only be hit by a strike on one of those days, but drivers will also refuse overtime from Jan. 29 through Feb. 6, which could cause further delays and cancellations.

Routes that serve many commuters into London — such as Southeastern, Southern, South Western and Thameslink — face industrial action on the first day of the strikes, Jan. 30.

Aslef argued that it has had no contact from the Department for Transport for a year. “It’s clear they do not want to resolve this dispute,” said Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary.

Ministers have previously argued that it’s a matter for rail companies and the union to resolve, and that drivers have already been offered a raise to around £65,000 ($82,800) per year for a four-day week.

The full strike dates are as follows:

Jan. 30: Southeastern, GTR Southern/Gatwick Express, GTR Great Northern, Thameslink, SWR Island Line and South Western Railway

Jan. 31: Northern Trains and Transpennine Trains

Feb. 2: Greater Anglia, C2C and LNER

Feb. 3: West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast and East Midlands Railway

Feb. 5: Great Western, CrossCountry and Chiltern

