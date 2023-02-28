(Bloomberg) -- Britain is entering its 10th month of rolling train strikes with severe disruption expected on both national rail operations and London Underground services.Since June last year, commuters have suffered nearly 30 days of rail strikes as workers demand higher raises, job security and other working conditions.In a move that’s infuriated unions, the government is pursuing legislation that would cut resources in some stations in order to enable more stations to stay open in other locations during strike days. The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill won’t have an impact on the planned walkouts below, however.

Wednesday, March 15

London Tube drivers represented by Aslef and other Tube workers represented by the RMT will strike for 24 hours in a dispute over proposed changes to working arrangements and pensions.

Which Tube lines are affected? Potentially the entire network, given that Aslef is the largest union for London Underground drivers. The RMT said about 10,000 of its members would be included in the walkout.

Thursday, March 16

A full-day strike by the RMT union across Network Rail and 14 train operators.

Which train companies are affected? Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Govia Thameslink Railway (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink), LNER, Northern Trains, South Western Railway, Southeastern, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains (West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway.)

Saturday, March 18

Another strike by RMT members at 14 rail operators.

Which train companies are affected? Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Govia Thameslink Railway (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink), LNER, Northern Trains, South Western Railway, Southeastern, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains (West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway.)

Thursday, March 30

The third RMT strike of the month.

Which train companies are affected? Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Govia Thameslink Railway (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink), LNER, Northern Trains, South Western Railway, Southeastern, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains (West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway.)

Saturday, April 1

The RMT strikes again, this time on April Fools’ Day.

Which train companies are affected? Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Govia Thameslink Railway (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink), LNER, Northern Trains, South Western Railway, Southeastern, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains (West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway.)

Train workers represented by the TSSA voted last week to accept an increased pay offer from rail companies. The RMT rejected the same deal without putting it to a vote by members. Train drivers from Aslef are currently in talks with train companies to settle their dispute but further strike dates remain possible. Disruption can also be expected as the RMT will be enforcing an overtime ban at Network Rail from March 17 to 23 and March 26 to April 1.

