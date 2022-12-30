(Bloomberg) -- People in Britain are stepping into the new year with almost a full week of train strikes ahead of them as the two main unions are set to go ahead with planned industrial action.

The RMT has called for two 48-hour walkouts in January, the second instalment of strikes following similar action in December by its more than 40,000 members. The Aslef union said train drivers it represents will be off duty in a strike on another day in the same week, meaning rail operations across the country will be badly hit for five consecutive days. Both unions are engaged in a long-running dispute over pay.

Here’s a list of the planned train strike dates and the affected companies.

Tuesday-Wednesday, January 3-4

RMT members in Network Rail and 14 operators are due to take part in a 48-hour strike nationwide.

Which train companies are affected? Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Govia Thameslink Railway (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink), LNER, Northern Trains, South Western Railway, Southeastern, Transpennine Express, and West Midlands Trains (West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway)

Thursday, January 5

Walkouts by members of Aslef union, which represents 96% of train drivers in England, Scotland and Wales.

Which train companies are affected? Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Govia Thameslink Railway (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink), LNER, Northern Trains, South Western Railway (depot drivers and Isle of Wight’s Island Line), Southeastern, Transpennine Express, and West Midlands Trains (West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway)

Friday-Saturday, January 6-7

Like earlier in the week, RMT members in Network Rail and 14 operators will be on another 48-hour strike.

Which train companies are affected? Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Govia Thameslink Railway (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink), LNER, Northern Trains, South Western Railway, Southeastern, Transpennine Express, and West Midlands Trains (West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway)

Thursday, January 12

Members of TSSA and Prospect unions working on London’s Elizabeth Line will go on a strike, the first since the service opened in early 2022. Transport for London has not announced what impact it could cause.

TSSA has received a new mandate from thousands of its members in Network Rail and 10 train operating companies following a ballot in December, meaning more industrial action could happen in the new year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.