(Bloomberg) -- The UK's travel industry has been struggling to manage a post-pandemic rush of holidaymakers and business travelers, with long queues of frustrated fliers, piles of baggage, and striking workers a common scene. And although it's been a horrible summer for travel across all of Europe, the UK has been harder hit thanks to its extremely low number of job-seekers and a limited supply of European labor post-Brexit.

In this episode of the In The City podcast, Francine Lacqua and David Merritt explore how Britain's unique brand of travel chaos is affecting the business person's attitude toward travel. Is chaos the new normal and the golden era of glamorous travel a thing of the past?

Francine speaks to Paul Charles, chief executive officer of The PC agency and former director of communications of Virgin Atlantic, who says the industry has reached a point where it can't deliver on the services bought, but that the problem isn't just with the airlines but also down to poor communication with the government. Martin Ferguson, vice president of communications and public affairs at American Express Global Business Travel, agrees. He tells David that the solutions to bring back quality travel include raising wages and more policies that support the UK as a travel hub.

Plus we hear from market veterans Michael Hewson of CMC Markets, Kit Juckes of Societe Generale, and Rebecca Chesworth of State Street Global Advisors on how their attitudes toward business travel have changed.

