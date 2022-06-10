(Bloomberg) -- The UK government rejected the accusation by a leading think tank that it squandered billions of pounds on debt interest that it could have avoided.

The Treasury lost around 11 billion pounds ($14 billion) by not taking out insurance against rising interest rates in July 2021, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said in a report Friday. The think tank had previously proposed the Treasury do this by conducting a large-scale swap of banks’ reserves at the Bank of England for short- and medium-dated government securities.

“Such a lost opportunity is an unnecessary cost to the public finances at a very difficult time,” the report said.

But on Friday, Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen said acting on the NIESR proposals would have come with “huge economic risks” and could have undermined the BOE’s independence.

The proposals would “be an act of financial repression,” Glen wrote in a thread on Twitter. “This would be hugely damaging to the UK’s economy.”

The report puts the spotlight on Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who manages the country’s finances. If he had followed their proposals, it would have kick-started a reversal of quantitative easing, helping to contain inflationary pressures, the think tank said. The UK’s inflation has already soared to 9% -- the highest in 40 years -- and is predicted to reach double digits by the end of the year.

The decisions have left the UK with “an enormous bill and heavy continuing exposure to interest rate risk,” Jagjit Chadha, director of Niesr, said in a statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.