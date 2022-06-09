(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has been accused of paying too much interest servicing the government debt, the Financial Times reported, citing calculations by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

The think tank estimated 11 billion pounds ($13.7 billion) has been lost from Sunak’s failure to take out insurance against interest rate rises a year ago on almost 900 billion pounds of reserves created by the Bank of England’s quantitative easing program, the newspaper said.

The decisions had left the UK with “an enormous bill and heavy continuing exposure to interest rate risk,” Jagjit Chadha, director of Niesr, told the FT, adding that it was the Treasury’s fault.

The Treasury said it had a “clear financing strategy to meet the government’s funding needs” and did not comment on the question of insurance, the FT said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.