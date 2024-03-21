(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc asked shareholders to approve a plan that would allow it to buy back its stock from the UK government more quickly as long as regulators simplify the country’s listing rules as planned.

If it passes, that would mean the government could offload its entire £6.8 billion stake sooner than the end of 2026, which is when UK officials have said they would look to exit the shares by, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest’s proposal would increase the limit of directed share buybacks to 15%, up from the current limit of about 5%, according to a notice to shareholders published earlier this week. It comes as the Financial Conduct Authority has vowed to make a bevy of changes to the country’s listings regime that it hopes would revive interest in London’s stock markets.

“This AGM proposal is a mechanical response to the proposed FCA listing rules,” JPMorgan analysts including Raul Sinha said in a note to clients. “Overall, we view this as a potential positive catalyst which could result in Natwest returning to full private ownership earlier than current government timeline, which is by end 2026.”

A spokesman for NatWest declined to comment.

The UK government is also developing plans to sell the shares it holds in NatWest to retail investors for the first time, as it looks to hasten its exit from the lender it rescued in the 2008 financial crisis. JPMorgan predicts the stake could fall below 20% by the end of the summer.

“The proposed changes are in line with wider regulatory reform to the UK’s listing rules and, if approved by shareholder vote, will provide the government more options in pursuing the objective of a full exit from its NatWest shareholding,” a spokesperson for the Treasury said in an emailed statement.

