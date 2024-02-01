(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s government will offer sign-on bonuses worth £1,000 ($1,270) to entice people to take childcare jobs, as it tries to tackle a chronic staff shortage that risks undermining the prime minister’s promise to offer more support for working families.

A national campaign across TV, radio and cinema will begin Friday to find workers for nurseries and childminders so they can provide more childcare places, the Department for Education said in an emailed statement.

Yet with two months to go until the government’s offer of 15 hours of free childcare per week for most two-year-olds, campaigners warned the move was too little, too late. Nurseries say they may not be able to deliver the extra places due to staff shortages.

“We’re clear that any suggestion that this campaign alone will be enough to drive up educator numbers in time to meet rising demand is ludicrous,” said Neil Leitch, CEO of the Early Years Alliance.

In the statement, the education department said more than 100,000 children had so far been registered for the extra hours, “reflecting the strength of demand across the country.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s surprise £4 billion announcement last March that the UK’s free childcare program would be extended to most children between the ages of nine months and five years in England was aimed at helping women back into the workforce.

It will be introduced in phases, starting with two-year-olds in April and moving to nine-month-olds from September.

The £1,000 sign-on bonus for new childcare workers will be available in a trial of 20 districts across the UK. The Early Years Alliance said that while a bonus may encourage more people to join, it would do little to retain workers in the long-term — pointing to high levels of staff turnover due to low pay.

“This is a startling reminder that the Conservatives have offered a childcare pledge without a plan,” Bridget Phillipson, shadow education secretary for the opposition Labour Party, said in a statement. “Cheap bungs to new staff when existing workers are turning their back on this key industry will not magic up new places for parents.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Parents shouldn’t have to choose between a career and a family and our expanded childcare offer is going to make sure of that.”

