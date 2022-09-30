(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire voiced his concern about the turmoil in the UK, where last week’s fiscal proposals caused a market selloff and forced the central bank to step in.

“I am worried about the situation in the UK,” Le Maire told Europe 1 radio on Friday. “What does it show? It shows firstly that big bangs in economic and fiscal policy don’t work.”

Taking a swing at domestic politics, the French finance chief said there were lessons to be learned from the British crisis, which saw the pound fall to its weakest ever against the dollar before the currency then retraced losses.

“When you do big bangs like that with spectacular announcements, as some French opposition parties propose, it upsets markets, it upsets financial balance and leads to a true disaster with interest rates that are 4.5% or higher in the UK,” he said.

Criticizing Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, Le Maire highlighted how cooperation among euro-area finance chiefs helps to promote better policy.

“We have reasonable interest rates that are quite close to German rates because there is consistency in French economic and financial policy,” he said.

“Exiting Europe comes with a considerable cost because Europe is a protection. Standing together with Germany, Italy, Spain and other members of the euro zone, consulting each other on economic policy, looking at how we will deal with inflation together, how we will bring down energy prices together, it’s a true protection.”

Le Maire went on to describe further how membership of the single currency has assisted France in recent years.

“The euro zone protected us during Covid and allowed us to raise considerable amounts of debt at very favorable rates; it saved our economy, and everyone has to realize this. Without the euro and Europe, we would not have been able to save our economy as we did. It’s the same thing with inflation.”

