(Bloomberg) -- British businessman Frederick Barclay, who along with his late twin brother was one of the country’s wealthiest tycoons, had considered applying for government assistance in his legal battles with his former wife, a London court was told.

The secretive tycoon, who failed to pay his ex-wife £50 million ($60.6 million) as part of their divorce settlement, said in meetings that funds were so scarce that when his previous lawyers ended their engagement he had considered seeking legal aid. Barclay, who will be tried next month over his ability to pay, says he feared jail.

Last year, a London court ordered the 87-year-old to pay his ex-wife 100 million pounds, with half that due within three months. If the judge finds Barclay has fallen foul of that court order, it could see him face a fine, asset freeze or even imprisonment.

The UK’s legal aid program -- used by people who can’t afford to pay their legal costs -- is hugely underfunded, according to a government-sponsored review, which said the system needed immediate additional funding of 135 million pounds each year. The sums proposed were “the minimum necessary as the first step in nursing the system of criminal legal aid back to health after years of neglect,” it said.

Barclay previously lived with his brother David, who died last year, in a castle on one of the UK’s channel islands off the French coast, known for its tax haven status. The Sunday Times Rich List estimated their wealth at 7 billion pounds in 2020.

The tycoon has been embroiled in multiple legal fights and separately settled a suit with his nephews, after they bugged his conversations at London’s Ritz Hotel, which the family previously owned. The lawsuits have opened a window into the relationship between the publicity-shy Barclay twins whose investments put them among the top ranks of the UK’s rich and powerful.

