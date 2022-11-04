(Bloomberg) -- Northern Ireland’s next election won’t take place in December as had been expected, likely setting the stage for a January vote.

“I can now confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December, or ahead of the festive season,” the UK’s Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said in an emailed statement on Friday.

“I have had valuable conversations with people across Northern Ireland, including business and community representatives. I have listened to their sincere concerns about the impact and cost of an election at this time.”

The decision reverses his earlier position that an election would be called next month if the region’s government hadn’t been restored by Oct. 28. Legally, the election needs to be held within 12 weeks of that date.

Heaton-Harris said he will make a statement in the UK Parliament next week to lay out his “next steps.”

The need for an election comes amid a long-running political impasse in Northern Ireland, after the Brexit deal signed between the UK and European Union exacerbated tensions in the region. The decision to keep Northern Ireland in the bloc’s single market -- which both sides agreed was necessary to avoid a border on the island of Ireland -- angered unionists who say it undermines the region’s trade and political ties to the rest of mainland Britain.

The Democratic Unionist Party has refused to participate in the region’s power-sharing government since February having made their involvement conditional on the UK scrapping that part of the Brexit deal, which is known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

With the impasse still unresolved 24 weeks after an election in May, caretaker ministers have been removed from office and the Northern Ireland assembly has been dissolved pending a fresh vote.

