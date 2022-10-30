(Bloomberg) --

The UK’s Communication Workers Union has postponed strikes involving over 115,000 postal workers after Royal Mail challenged strike ballots.

A letter from the postal service’s legal team led the union to withdraw industrial action notices over the next two weeks, it said in an emailed statement Sunday. Strikes are now set to resume on Nov. 12.

Possible strikes over the Christmas period continued to put pressure on Royal Mail, CWU Secretary General Dave Ward told members in a live stream Sunday.

In a separate statement, Royal Mail said it highlighted “numerous material concerns with the formal notification of planned rolling strike action.”

