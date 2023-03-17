(Bloomberg) -- The UK government and education unions agreed to begin “intensive talks” in a bid to end a wave of teacher strikes over pay.

No further school strike dates will be announced for two weeks while the discussions take place, four unions and the Department for Education said Friday in a joint statement.

The move raises hope of an agreement to end industrial action in schools across England, one day after the government reached a pay deal with nurses and ambulance workers. Ministers are trying to end months of damaging strikes across multiple sectors, following protests from unions that pay levels are not keeping up with soaring inflation.

UK Offers Nurses 5% Pay Rise in Bid to End Most NHS Strikes

The education talks will focus on teacher pay, conditions and workload reduction, according to the statement. They follow strikes in England on Wednesday and Thursday by the National Education Union that led to about half of schools restricting attendance.

The NEU, NASUWT, Association of School and College Leaders, and National Association of Head Teachers will participate in the discussions with government ministers and officials.

Pay Demands

Education unions are demanding a fully-funded, above-inflation pay rise for teachers and support staff. On Thursday, the government offered a 5% pay rise to health workers for 2023-24 along with a one-time bonus worth 2% of salary for 2022-23 and an “NHS backlog bonus.”

That offer needs to be put to health union members, but it raises the prospect of an end in sight to wider industrial action that has caused chaos across Britain for months. This week alone has seen walkouts by teachers, junior doctors, civil servants and London Underground workers.

It was also announced on Thursday that more than 1,000 passport office workers will go on strike for five weeks ahead of the summer travel season.

Action to bring an end to strikes would boost Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government ahead of a general election expected next year. His Conservative Party has trailed the Labour opposition in polls by a double-digit margin for months, though recent surveys have begun to show a narrowing of the gap.

(Updates with context throughout.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.