(Bloomberg) -- Contractors at UK oil refineries and power stations will be balloted on strike action in a dispute over pay, according to the GMB Union.

The ballot would allow strikes to be called at refining and power facilities simultaneously, the union warned. This would include sites at Grangemouth, Stanlow, Fawley, Mossmoran and Valero, which operates the Pembroke plant. Additional targets could include the Sellafield nuclear plant and the Drax power station in North Yorkshire.

Absent a resolution, the dispute it is likely to have a major impact on refinery operations, the union said, with the members being balloted providing vital repair and maintenance services at the sites.

The ECIA, an employers’ association, failed to make an acceptable offer on pay for next year, according to the GMB.

The ballots for oil refinery contractors will close Oct. 11, with strike action potentially taking place as early as Oct. 23. The Unite union will also ballot members.

More than 7,000 workers are covered by the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry, and the ballot is for members working under this regulation, the GMB said. Its sets the terms and conditions of employment for engineering and construction workers paid by the hour.

The ECIA did not respond to a request for comment.

