(Bloomberg) -- A group of British unions who represent millions of workers won a bid to reverse the UK’s decision that allowed outside temps to stand in for those involved in strikes.

Unison, the UK’s largest trade union, along with Aslef and eleven other unions, sued the government at the High Court in May to challenge its U-turn on a 1970s rule that bans temps from doing the work of those on strike.

A High Court judge ruled Thursday that the decision by the then Secretary of State Kwasi Kwarteng of the business department to tweak the rules last year and not consult the unions was unlawful, and quashed the government’s changes.

“Here, there was virtually nil consultation prior to the decision,” Judge Thomas Linden said in a written judgment. It was made by Kwarteng “at a time when the advice to him was that it would be of negligible short-term benefit and probably be counterproductive,” the judge said.

The government dropped the restrictions during last summer’s labor strikes which included walk-outs by trial lawyers, rail and postal workers. At the time, the government said the laws were “burdensome” and the change would help keep public services running.

“With his fingers stuck firmly in his ears, Kwasi Kwarteng ignored the advice of almost everyone around him,” said Christina McAnea, Unison’s general secretary. “He showed a total disregard for working people and their historic rights.”

Kwarteng went on to briefly become the UK’s chancellor of the exchequer during Liz Truss’s short-lived tenure as prime minister. The pair were widely criticized for their ill-fated attempts to “turbocharge” the economy with radical tax cuts, which ended up sending the pound to a record low and government borrowing costs soaring.

A year on, Britain continues to face strike action across a range of sectors. Commuters in London will face a week of disruption later this month as rail workers strike on the underground in the latest walkout. Separately, the government signed off approved recommendations for public sector pay rises Thursday.

“We are proud to have stood with the other trade unions and the TUC to challenge these changes legally, and we will continue to do so in all those other areas,” said Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef.

A spokesperson for the government’s business department said it was considering its next steps carefully. “We are disappointed with the High Court’s decision as we believed the decision to repeal the ban on agency workers covering strikes complied with our legal obligations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

