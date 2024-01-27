(Bloomberg) -- UK utility Octopus Energy Ltd. reported its first annual profit since launching eight years ago, as revenues tripled and it added more customers.

The company, the largest electricity and second-biggest gas provider to UK households, said it made a net profit of £203 million ($258 million) in the year that ended in April 2023. It said revenue jumped to £13 billion.

Octopus has “continued to build momentum this year,” founder and Chief Executive Officer Greg Jackson said in a statement. Utility companies earnings also benefited last year from historically high power and gas prices.

The company said it now has 7.7 million customers globally. It also gained customers of collapsed firm Bulb Energy Ltd.

