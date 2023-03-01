(Bloomberg) -- British vegetable growers are calling for a more reliable workforce, cheaper energy bills and fairer retail negotiations to stave off further produce shortages.

Grocers throughout the UK began limiting customer purchases of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and other items last month. It’s been blamed on harvest disruptions in key foreign suppliers like Spain and North Africa, while lower production from local greenhouses due to high energy costs exacerbated the shortfall.

The National Farmers Union on Wednesday warned empty shelves will become more common without urgent government action. It issued a 10-point plan to bolster production, including more open discussions with buyers over cost inflation and investment in water storage to guard against droughts. The country typically produces about half the vegetables it consumes.

“The consequences of undervaluing growers can be seen on supermarket shelves right now,” said Minette Batters, head of the National Farmers Union.

