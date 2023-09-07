(Bloomberg) -- Stocks of veterinary services tanked on Thursday after Britain’s antitrust regulator opened a review into the competitiveness of the sector.

CVS Group Plc fell 28% in early trading while Pets at Home Group Plc dropped 10%.

The Competition and Markets Authority is inspecting how vet services are bought and sold as it has concerns that pet owners aren’t getting a good deal, or receiving the information they need. The CMA said figures show the cost of vet services in the UK has risen faster than inflation during the cost-of-living crisis.

The vet market is worth more than £2 billion ($2.5 billion) in the UK and almost two thirds of households own a pet.

The CMA also said that the number of independent vet practices has declined in the UK over the past decade, leaving more services in the hands of large companies.

“A single company may own hundreds of practices and it may be unclear to people whether their vet is part of a large group,” the regulator said.

