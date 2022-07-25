(Bloomberg) -- Concern about inflation reached the highest since the 1980s, a poll showed, underscoring the damage to personal finances coming from a cost-of-living crisis.

The research company Ipsos said 45% of adults though inflation is one of the most troubling issue confronting the nation, the highest level recorded since the survey started in the early 1980s.

Consumer prices are rising 9.4%, and the Bank of England expects those gains to top 11% later this year, well beyond its 2% target. That’s prompted a series of interest rate increases, with the central bank poised to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening next month.

“Public concern about inflation continues to increase, matching the rises we see in the official inflation rate,” said Mike Clemence, a senior consultant at Ipsos. “Now almost half of the public mention rising prices as one of the biggest issues for Britain.”

Ipsos also found a decline in political concern, possibly attributed to Boris Johnson’s resignation earlier this month.

