(Bloomberg) -- The UK government plans to make food labeling clearer as part of measures to support British farmers and better inform consumers about what they’re buying.

The proposals include increasing labeling transparency to show when imported produce doesn’t meet UK welfare standards, Environment Secretary Steve Barclay will say at a farming conference in Oxford, England on Thursday. He’ll also speak to major online retailers about helping customers understand where products come from — including the option of a ‘Buy British’ button.

“British farmers take pride in producing food that meets, and often exceeds, our world-leading animal welfare and environmental standards,” Barclay is set to say at the conference. “British consumers want to buy this top-quality food, but too often products produced to lower standards overseas aren’t clearly labeled to differentiate them.”

The UK produces just over half of its food needs. Politicians have sought to appeal to the country’s embattled farmers, who have faced multiple pressures in recent years in the wake of Brexit and Russia’s war in Ukraine. Those challenges have included high energy, fertilizer and feed costs, bird flu outbreaks and shortages of foreign workers.

