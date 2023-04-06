(Bloomberg) -- The UK is seeking to restart talks with the US for a trade deal, people familiar with the matter said, hoping to overcome President Joe Biden’s reluctance over agreements that are unpopular with key American voters.

British officials are expected to privately lobby their American counterparts to reopen dialogue when Biden visits Northern Ireland on April 11, according to the people, who requested anonymity discussing the British government’s internal thinking. Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch has been leading UK efforts to get what the government hopes will be a trade deal in “all but name.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is pushing for a deal that his ruling Conservative Party has long sold as one of the biggest potential benefits of leaving the European Union. Discussions had progressed during the administration of former US President Donald Trump, before Biden came to power and put them on ice.

UK officials have now drawn up plans for a multi-stage road map, according to the people. The first step would be a formal agreement covering areas that were largely concluded in talks with the Trump administration, such as enhancing opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The next would be to negotiate unresolved issues not relating to market access. The final stage would be the most politically and technically difficult: negotiating market access and the reduction or removal of tariffs.

The UK will also propose more favorable terms for local businesses that could be impacted by Biden’s recent package of clean-energy subsidies and tax breaks in the Inflation Reduction Act.

When asked about the plan, the Department for Business and Trade said only that the UK would “continue working with the US at a state and federal level to unlock huge opportunities for businesses and boost collaboration on SMEs, supply chains and digital trade.”

Obama, Trump

While the road map would likely fall short of a full free-trade agreement, it would address many of Britain’s priorities in reducing commercial friction. Cutting tariffs would bring any agreement closer in style to a typical trade agreement.

Sunak, who took office after his predecessor’s resignation in October, is seeking to maintain momentum after recent successes striking deals on immigration with Albania and France, passing a budget with minimal political fallout and renegotiating some of the terms of Brexit.

Sunak and Badenoch hope that the Brexit agreement pertaining to Northern Ireland in particular, which the Biden administration welcomed, will unlock trade talks again with the US, people familiar with their thinking said. Relations between the London and Washington had been tested by the UK’s recent standoff with the European Union over Northern Ireland.

UK officials are hopeful that a positive announcement showing progress toward an FTA-style deal with the US could be made before the next general election, likely in 2024, one of the people familiar said. Sunak is seeking a June visit to Washington, which could provide a second opportunity to make his case, the people said.

Before the Brexit vote, then-President Barack Obama had said Britain would be at “the back of the queue” to negotiate a trade agreement with the US. Trump reversed that stance, with his secretary of state, Michael Pompeo, saying “we intend to put the United Kingdom at the front of the line.”

Antiquated Tool

Formal negotiations began in May 2020, and the two countries held five rounds of discussions. But Sunak will likely face an uphill battle selling the new plan to Biden. The US administration has given a cold shoulder to UK trade talks and conventional free-trade pacts more broadly.

Biden’s trade representative, Katherine Tai, has played down the value of free-trade agreements as a “very 20th-century tool.” Testifying recently to Congress, Tai said that previous bilateral deals have made the US economy more vulnerable and led to the decline of American industries.

When asked about the UK’s plans, US National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett pointed to a statement last month about the “importance of continuing to deepen the strong, enduring economic relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States.”

NSC spokesman John Kirby, speaking in a briefing Thursday, declined to respond to the news or discuss whether US interest in free-trade talks had changed.

In the absence of federal-level discussions, the UK has sought closer commercial ties with individual US states, striking agreements with Indiana, North Carolina and South Carolina. Officials said they hoped to strike a memorandum of understanding soon with Oklahoma, before setting their sights on agreements with other states, including Texas.

