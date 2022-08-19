(Bloomberg) --

Britain’s markets watchdog has warned firms offering buy-now, pay-later products about misleading advertisements, the latest sign of a regulatory clampdown on the sector.

The Financial Conduct Authority is “proactively monitoring” the market and will use criminal and regulatory enforcement powers if it sees promotions -- including posts by social media influencers -- that do not include prominent warnings of the risks involved, the FCA said in a statement Friday.

So far this year, the regulator said it had 4,226 promotions changed or withdrawn.

“Firms need to ensure consumers, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances, are equipped with the right information at the right time, so they can make effective, timely and properly informed decisions,” Sheldon Mills, executive director at the FCA said in the statement.

The warning comes as the squeeze on household budgets continues to tighten across the country.

The watchdog also said it recently held a roundtable with BNPL providers to discuss “upcoming regulation and called on firms to do more to support borrowers in financial difficulty, including signposting to money guidance and debt advice.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.