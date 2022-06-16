(Bloomberg) -- UK officials warned that some people may suffer from more severe hay fever and asthma attacks as the country experiences abnormally high temperatures in the coming days.

The Met Office has forecast “very high” pollen levels as temperatures exceed 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), with experts advising asthmatics and those who suffer from hay fever to brace themselves for potentially “life-threatening” breathing problems.

The hot weather is also expected to bring on thunderstorms which could make some residents more prone to “thunder fever,” where people experience severe respiratory attacks due to stormy weather and high pollen levels. The Met Office said researchers are still trying to understand the phenomenon, which it prefers to call “thunderstorm asthma.”

“Whether that would be down to changing airflows or lightning spilling pollen grains open so they can spread more easily, it’s too early to say,” said Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon, “but it’s something that is being researched in the international community.”

Asthma + Lung UK, a research charity, argues that there’s a more definitive relationship between thunderstorms and hay fever. The storms can break down pollen into much smaller particles that can travel deeper into the lungs, according to Emma Rubach, the group’s head of health advice.

While many tree species in the UK have already passed their peak pollen release phases, the vast majority people prone to hay fever are allergic to grass pollen. Met officials said there isn’t necessarily more pollen in the air, but the weather could make the grains that are around more potent.

There is no sure way to prevent hay fever, but the National Health Service and Met Office suggest some precautions that could alleviate symptoms. At-risk individuals can put Vaseline around their nostrils to trap traveling pollen, wear wraparound sunglasses to protect their eyes from irritation, stay indoors as much as possible, keep windows and doors closed, vacuum or dust regularly and install pollen filters in their cars.

