(Bloomberg) -- Lanes Group is considering strategic options that could lead to the sale of a majority stake in the water treatment company, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Leeds, UK-based group is working with an adviser on a strategic review, according to the people. A formal sales process could begin in the first quarter of 2024, they said.

Proceeds from any stake sale would be used to fund Lanes Group’s expansion, the people said.

Founded in 1992, Lanes Group is a waste water and drainage specialist whose clients have included Thames Water, Severn Trent Water, Scottish Water and Anglian Water. The company generates annual revenue in excess of £500 million ($630 million), according to its website.

Deliberations are in the early stages and there’s no certainty they’ll result in a transaction, the people said said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A representative for Lanes Group declined to comment.

