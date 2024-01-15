(Bloomberg) -- The UK government spending watchdog took aim at major infrastructure projects including the HS2 rail link, saying reviving productivity in public services would unlock 10s of billions of pounds a year.

Gareth Davies, head of National Audit Office, said Whitehall has a “governance problem” and is not equipped to run “mega” projects including HS2. He recommended officials should focus on savings in infrastructure, asset management, procurement, digitization and reducing fraud and error.

He will tell Parliament on Tuesday that Britain’s public services have a “productivity problem” after being hamstrung by “crumbling” national infrastructure, staff shortages, outdated IT and rising demand from an aging population.

The damning analysis is the latest to shine a light on sluggish productivity across government function. It adds to growing dissatisfaction about how officials perform, especially in relation to the National Health Service.

Public sector productivity has stagnated and analysis suggests the NHS is struggling to bring down waiting lists despite increased funding and staff. Reviving government productivity would free up more money at a time when the public finances are stretched and the tax burden is heading to a post-war high.

“There is good evidence from the NAO’s work that government can achieve more with what it already spends,” Davies said in the speech text. “This amounts to a material contribution to the fiscal challenge, certainly tens of billions of pounds a year.”

Davies will use his speech to criticize the running of major infrastructure projects in the UK after the high-profile problems building the HS2 rail link.

The high-speed line was originally designed to run from London to Manchester and Leeds via Birmingham before the plans were curtailed after major cost overruns and delays. It will now only run between Manchester and Birmingham.

“HS2 and the New Hospital Program are examples of mega projects too large for risks to be managed by the relevant departments and arms-length bodies, with overall budgets in the 10s of billions and long project lifetimes,” said Davies. “Both lacked sufficiently robust and realistic assessments of affordability at the outset.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.