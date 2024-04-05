(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s regulator is stalling on a decision whether to fine London’s water supplier as the company plunges deeper into crisis.

Ofwat is investigating whether Thames Water Ltd. broke the rules by paying dividends to its parent company last year while it was leaking water and spilling sewage. A fine could push the beleaguered supplier closer to a temporary nationalization.

Since the probe began, Thames financial situation has worsened significantly. Shareholders said last week they wouldn’t be providing further equity, calling the supplier’s business plan “uninvestible.” On Friday, holding company Kemble Water Finance Ltd., said it had defaulted on £400 million ($503 million) of debt. The collapse of Kemble would leave Thames Water without an owner and running down cash reserves.

A decision was expected by the end of March on whether Thames was within its rights to pay a £37.5 million dividend to parent company last October, according to people familiar with the plans who requested not to be named because the details are private.

A spokesperson for Ofwat declined to comment.

“Ofwat needs to come out and say that Thames’ situation is unacceptable – but if it does, it could blow up any restructuring work that’s going on behind the scenes,” said Tim Whittaker, research director at the EDHEC Infrastructure & Private Assets Research Institute.

Thames is already saddled with debt and a significant fine would eat into the £2.4 billion of cash the company has to run operations. That could speed up the point at which the government needs to step in to help stabilize the company. A ruling against the utility would undermine the financial structure of Thames Water which allows Kemble to use the operating company to pay its debts, making it less attractive to new investors.

Thames’s credit rating was yesterday downgraded by both Moody’s and S&P, triggering an automatic cash lock up This means Thames will not be allowed to pay dividends in future either. But Ofwat still needs to make a decision on the probe.

The investigation is a test case for new licensing regulations that Ofwat introduced a year ago, which could have major implications for the whole industry. A number of water companies, including Affinity Water Ltd. and Anglian Water Services Ltd. pay dividends to their unregulated parent companies to service their debt.

The rules state that dividends should only be paid if they are being used to improve performance of the utility for the benefit of customers. Thames was the first company to announce it paid a dividend since the rules came into effect, and is a test case for the other firms.

“It’s perfectly possible that we could see a domino effect and these private equity structures start to crumble,” said Dieter Helm, economics professor at the University of Oxford and a former government adviser.

