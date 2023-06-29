(Bloomberg) -- Water bills for UK consumers have increased at about twice the rate of other goods since the industry was privatized, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Bills have increased 363% since privatization in 1989, a move intended to keep bills down while drawing in investment. Charges jumped 8.9% in April, according to the data, the steepest increase in 18 years. One company, South West Water, has seen the number of customers receiving help with their bills rise by more than a third.

Huge amounts of investment are needed in the water sector, and turning to debt markets has proved problematic for some providers, such as Thames Water, the industry’s biggest player.

Companies are preparing to tell regulator Ofwat what investments are needed and how much of that burden consumers should assume.

