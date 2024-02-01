(Bloomberg) -- Water companies in England and Wales will raise customer bills by 6% on average starting in April, despite poor performance and public anger over leaky pipes and sewage pollution.

Consumers will pay an average of £473 ($603) for water and sewage services in the financial year 2024 to 2025, compared with £445 this year, according to industry body Water UK.

The hikes come at a time when British people continue to be squeezed by a cost-of-living crisis and as water companies face criticism for failing to upgrade aging infrastructure, while paying dividends to shareholders.

The UK’s largest water and sewage firm, Thames Water, will raise its annual bill £15 on average to £471, Water UK said. But figures unveiled last week showed Thames dumped sewage into London’s rivers for 6,590 hours from April 2023 to the end of December, a fivefold increase on the previous year. Separately, residents in Reading, west of London, were left without water for three days last week because of leaks and airlocks in the network after cold weather.

Concerns are also mounting about the financial stability of Thames Water. The utility, which almost collapsed under its debts last year, is being investigated by regulator Ofwat for paying a £37.5 million internal dividend. The company has repeatedly insisted it’s in a strong financial position. Auditors have also warned that parent Kemble Water Holdings Ltd. may run out of money by April.

Read More: Thames Water Creditors Fear Being Stranded by UK Rule Change

“While charges for this year will increase, we recognize that we need to continue to improve overall customer experience,” a spokeswoman for Thames Water said Friday. “We have a refocused, three-year turnaround plan to deliver a step-change in our performance across our network.”

The annual bill hikes in April will be minor compared with those expected in the following five years. Water firms have proposed to raise bills by an average of 35% from 2025 to 2030 to fund investments, but Ofwat won’t decide until December whether to allow that. Last October, the regulator found that most utilities hadn’t fully invested their funding allowed for 2020-2023 for service improvements.

“This price hike is a disgrace and should be scrapped immediately,” said Tim Farron, environment spokesman for the opposition Liberal Democrats. “There should be no price rises until water firms scrap insulting overseas dividends and exec bonuses.”

Performance Penalties

Under industry rules, companies set out their investment plans and bill increases in five-year chunks, with 2024-2025 being the final year of the current block. But utilities can also raise bills annually to reflect inflation, while Ofwat imposes penalties for poor performance to temper those increases. In October, Ofwat issued penalties totaling £114 million.

David Black, the watchdog’s chief executive officer, said he was concerned that not enough people knew that they could get support for water bills if they were struggling.

“Awareness of the support available, such as moving to a social tariff or onto a water meter, has continued to remain very low,” he said.

Water UK’s CEO, David Henderson, said companies plan to make record investments totaling £14.4 billion next year, including in the Thames Tideway super-sewer and the Havant Thicket reservoir.

“Support for customers is doubling, with more than 2 million families now being helped with their bills,” Henderson said. “Anyone with worries should contact their water company and, it is worth remembering, water companies will never cut anyone off or make them use a prepayment meter.”

--With assistance from Eamon Akil Farhat.

(Updates with chart, comment from Thames Water in sixth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.