(Bloomberg) -- Normally steady UK water stocks tumbled on Thursday as analysts weighed up the implications of a debt crisis at the country’s biggest supplier, Thames Water.

Severn Trent Plc led declines, falling as much as 3.8%, the steepest drop in about nine months. United Utilities Group Plc and Pennon Group Plc also slid more than 3%, descents of uncommon proportions.

Thames Water is in talks with officials over contingency plans including a temporary nationalization as concerns grow over its more than £13 billion ($16.5 billion) debt pile, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Thames might need to write down £3.6 billion of debt if the government takes over control, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Thames Water Might Need £3.6 Billion Debt Write-Off, Says BI

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said bearish investors may argue that the whole sector requires equity investment to fund growth and environmental improvements. The difficulties encountered by Thames may also reignite arguments for nationalization, they wrote in a note.

However, analysts Pavan Mahbubani and Mayank Pandey said the situation has limited direct readacross, given Thames’s listed peers have lower leverage.

Read: London Water Crisis Exposes ‘Broken Britain’ Danger for Sunak

A Thames Water Kemble Finance bond due in 2026 is extending declines on Thursday, down 1 pence on the pound to about 55 pence, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg. The same bond plunged nearly 30 pence on the pound a day prior.

