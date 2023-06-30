(Bloomberg) -- Workers at a major water supplier in northwest England plan to strike over pay issues and a lack of network investment, in the latest sign of turmoil for the sector in the UK.

More than 1,000 employees of United Utilities Group Plc voted in favor of the action, with dates to be announced in the coming days, according to a statement from the GMB Union. The strike will affect leaks, maintenance and sewage clean-up after spills, it said.

Workers have “seen their pay slashed in real terms for several years, while shareholders and directors trouser fortunes,” said Steve Whittle, a GMB organizer. “Meanwhile the infrastructure is left to crumble through a lack of investment.”

Public anger over Britain’s water system has surged in recent months due to factors including sewage dumping and leaks, with climate change adding to strains on infrastructure. The UK is considering temporary nationalization of Thames Water, the country’s largest water supplier, as companies face mounting debt payments due to rising interest rates.

The country has also been grappling with industrial action across a range of sectors from health care to transport as workers seek more pay amid rising inflation.

United Utilities serves over 3 million households and 200,000 businesses, according to its annual report. Its regulated business is the second-largest water and wastewater company in England and Wales. In recent weeks, it has made an improved pay offer with unionized members, according to a company spokesperson.

“All four recognised unions, including GMB, are currently balloting their members on the new offer,” the spokesperson said. “We have positive relations with our trade unions and have awarded pay settlements year on year as part of constructive negotiations.”

