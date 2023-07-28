(Bloomberg) -- St. James’s Place Plc is headed for its biggest two-day share price drop since the 2016 Brexit vote on concern that a new cap on some of the UK wealth manager’s fees will trim profits.

The stock, a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index, was down 3.7% as of 3:27 p.m. in London on Friday, extending its decline to 19% since Wednesday’s close. The company’s market value has shrunk by about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) to 5.3 billion pounds over the two-day period.

Gloucestershire, England-based St. James’s Place said alongside financial results Thursday that it was capping annual product management charges on client bond and pensions contributions invested for 10 years. The move will benefit about 65,000 clients and make the company more competitive, it said.

UBS AG analyst Nasib Ahmed said Thursday’s share plunge was “justified.” The fee cap will reduce St. James’s earnings by as much as 8% on an ongoing basis, he wrote in a note, while keeping a neutral recommendation on the stock.

